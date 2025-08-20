100 WVIA Way
Pennsylvanians could face higher health insurance costs

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published August 20, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
It's Wednesday, Aug. 20. Let's get you up to date.

Pennsylvanians face higher health insurance costs as insurers propose 19% increase to 2026 premiums

Health insurance may become more costly for some Pennsylvanians next year if premium rates rise and boosted federal tax credits go away.

Pennsylvania steps in to provide LGBTQ+ crisis care after federal funding ends

Gov. Josh Shapiro has directed state resources to provide crisis care for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer residents after the federal government cut back some services.

Berwick Area School Board advances bathroom, name policies aimed at transgender students

Policies advanced by the Berwick Area School Board on Monday night target and endanger transgender students, advocates say.

