Pa. budget still overdue, Mastriano mulls second run for governor

Pennsylvania state budget nearly two months overdue

Pennsylvania still doesn’t have an approved state budget. Gov. Josh Shapiro says Republican lawmakers are stalling state budget talks to gain a political advantage ahead of next year’s governor’s race.

Mastriano mulls second run for governor as state GOP signals support for Stacy Garrity

Pennsylvania Senator Doug Mastriano, a Franklin County Republican, says he’s still months away from deciding whether he’ll run again for governor.

While Mastriano deliberates, the state’s Republican leaders are coalescing around State Treasurer Stacy Garrity as the party’s preferred candidate for governor.

Pennsylvania Republicans closing voter registration gap with Democrats

The Pennsylvania Republican party says it launched a competition among county committees earlier this year to overturn the Democrats’ lead in registered voters by the year’s end. What started as a more than 800-thousand voter edge for Democrats five years ago has shrunk to less than 200-thousand this month.