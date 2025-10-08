In Lackawanna County visit, governor rips state Senate for failing to adopt budget

A frustrated Gov. Josh Shapiro lashed out at the state Senate Wednesday for failing to finish work on the months-overdue state budget.

On the 100th day without a budget, Shapiro used a Lackawanna County appearance to blame the Senate for meeting only 32 days since he introduced his budget in February.

“I mean, I introduced my budget 246 days ago,” Shapiro said during a news conference where he announced state money for a warehouse development. “The state Senate has only bothered to come to work 32 days out of that 246. I don't know too many of you who would get paid full time for only showing up for work 32 days.”

Efforts to obtain comment from state Senate leaders were not immediately successful.

Conflicting budgets

The state budget was supposed to be done by July 1, the start of the new fiscal year. Shapiro proposed a $51.5 billion budget in February. The House passed a $50.6 billion version in July, the Senate a $47.6 billion one in August. But there’s no agreement on a final version, though the sides have said they continue to negotiate.

Governor says differences small

He called the differences stalling a final budget “miniscule” and accused state senators of playing politics. He said he presented a balanced budget.

“It makes critical investments and things like economic development, and it cuts taxes,” Shapiro said. “In fact, I want to cut taxes more than even the Republicans do in the legislature, because I know that's going to help spur on additional economic growth.”

The lack of a budget has stopped the flow of state money to counties, school districts and other local governments to pay for salaries, equipment and services. They have begun borrowing to make up the difference.

No Rainy Day Fund tapping

Republicans have balked at tapping into the state’s Rainy Day Fund, fearing that won’t solve an ongoing imbalance that has the state spending more than it collects in revenues.

“We also are sitting in Pennsylvania on an $11 billion surplus. There's no excuses anymore,” Shapiro said. “They’ve got to do their job ... That's the hang up. They haven't wanted to do their job. They're playing politics. Hopefully that'll change here in the next few days.”