100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STAND WITH WVIA: Federal Funding Is Cut, Click Here To Support Our Essential Services Now.
UP TO DATE

Shapiro says no to redistricting, state budget still undecided

By Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Published August 14, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

What to know about the Pennsylvania budget impasse

Pennsylvania's Senate Republicans on Tuesday passed a temporary spending plan to keep certain critical payments flowing as a battle over the state budget continues.

Their Democratic colleagues in the state House say that plan — and a separate funding bill for public transit agencies — will be "dead on arrival" in the House.

Here's a look at what you need to know about the ongoing impasse through reporting from our sister public broadcasting stations from around Pennsylvania.

Meuser touts One Big Beautiful Bill at The Farm Store in Pottsville

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser promoted tax cuts for small businesses and farmers in the federal One Big Beautiful Bill during a visit to Pottsville’s first farm-to-table market on Tuesday.

GRAND SLAM: Little League parade delights crowds, including the Wyoming Valley Challenger team

Crowds as large as five or six people deep lined West Fourth Street in downtown Williamsport on Tuesday.

Tags
UP TO DATE Schuylkill CountyThe Farm StoreDan MeuserPennsylvania budgetHarrisburgWilliamsportLycoming CountyLittle League World SeriesWyoming Valley Challenger BaseballChallenger Little League BaseballOne Big Beautiful Bill ActTransportation
Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America
Isabela Weiss is a storyteller turned reporter from Athens, GA. She is WVIA News's Rural Government Reporter and a Report for America corps member. Weiss lives in Wilkes-Barre with her fabulous cats, Boo and Lorelai.<br/><br/>You can email Isabella at <a href="mailto:isabelaweiss@wvia.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-550c-dde0-abe7-7d8e5cc30000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1708120630194,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-7835-de85-a3f7-fa7513570000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1708120630194,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000184-7835-de85-a3f7-fa7513570000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;isabelaweiss@wvia.org&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:isabelaweiss@wvia.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018d-b3ec-dbe2-a5bf-f7ed478b0001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000018d-b3ec-dbe2-a5bf-f7ed478b0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">isabelaweiss@wvia.org</a>
See stories by Isabela Weiss | WVIA News | Report for America