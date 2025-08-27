100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Forever chemicals, data center meetings planned

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published August 27, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Penn State Extension to host PFAS forum, answer Columbia County residents’ questions

Residents in several Columbia County communities face PFAS contamination and cannot drink their tap water.

Penn State Extension will hold a forum on forever chemicals this week.

State Democrats to host second hearing on data centers in Lackawanna County

State Senators Marty Flynn and Nick Miller are hosting a Democratic Policy Committee Hearing on Data Centers on Tuesday.

The hearing will explore pending proposals from the legislature and discuss details of data center infrastructure and technology.

Steamtown National Historic Site chugs along with new superintendent, Railfest in Scranton

This weekend the Steamtown National Historic Site and its new superintendent will celebrate RailFest and the park’s 30th anniversary.

Former U.S. Navy SEAL Jeremy Komasz stepped into the role of superintendent in January, making a move out of the business world and back into service of the American people.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King's College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens' Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
