Lackawanna County Dems want to block special election for new commissioner

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 3, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Lackawanna County Democratic Party asks court to block special election for county commissioner

The Lackawanna County Democratic Party wants the county court to block plans for a special election for county commissioner.

It’s the latest twist in a six-month quest to replace a former commissioner.

Legislators debating energy source for Pa. data centers

As Pennsylvania sees a rapid rise in data centers, the question of how to meet their massive energy and cooling needs continues to rack the brains of legislators.

Nuclear power remains their major focus, but another answer could be right under their feet.

Pa. Senate Democrats hear data center testimony during policy hearing in Lackawanna County

The Pennsylvania Senate Democrats Policy Committee held a hearing on data centers Tuesday night in Scranton.

State Senators Marty Flynn and Nick Miller led the hearing and answered questions submitted in advance for a crowd of around 30 people.

Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
