UP TO DATE

Three police officers killed, two wounded in York County shooting

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 18, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Shooting kills 3 officers and wounds 2 more in rural Pennsylvania. Police say the shooter is dead

Pennsylvania State police commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris said 5 officers were shot while responding to a “domestic-related” situation. A suspect is also dead.

The scene is in rural York County, where another police officer was killed in February after responding to an active shooter inside a hospital.

NEPA film producer remembers influence of Robert Redford

A northeast Pennsylvania-based film producer only met Robert Redford in passing, but Redford’s famed film festival helped boost his career.

Redford died Tuesday at 89 years old. Robert May recalls his influence on the film world.

Misericordia program for mothers, children celebrates 25 years

Misericordia University's program is the only one of its kind in Pennsylvania and one of eight nationwide.

It empowers economically disadvantaged single mothers to earn college degrees by providing access to higher education, housing, childcare and a supportive campus community.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
