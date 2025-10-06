Arts for Life promotes aging creatively in West Scranton

Arts for Life provides respite, community for caregivers and loved ones in West Scranton

Arts for Life provides free art and writing classes from professional artists for caregivers and care recipients.

The program uses creativity to promote acceptance of diagnoses and strengthen relationships between loved ones.

Dry weather means early fall colors for region; tourist spots prepare for leaf-peepers

The fall foliage is starting to arrive here in Pennsylvania, but expect a shorter season than usual due to a drought period.

Heavy tourism spots are preparing for the fall season, and are ready for the influx of people they welcome each year.

Monroe County Dementia Coalition helps older adults

In the latest Community Connection, meet Barbara Van Nortwick, Conni Dilego and Samantha Holbert of the Monroe County Dementia Coalition.