WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
UP TO DATE

Arts for Life promotes aging creatively in West Scranton

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Arts for Life provides respite, community for caregivers and loved ones in West Scranton

Arts for Life provides free art and writing classes from professional artists for caregivers and care recipients.

The program uses creativity to promote acceptance of diagnoses and strengthen relationships between loved ones.

Dry weather means early fall colors for region; tourist spots prepare for leaf-peepers

The fall foliage is starting to arrive here in Pennsylvania, but expect a shorter season than usual due to a drought period.

Heavy tourism spots are preparing for the fall season, and are ready for the influx of people they welcome each year.

Monroe County Dementia Coalition helps older adults

In the latest Community Connection, meet Barbara Van Nortwick, Conni Dilego and Samantha Holbert of the Monroe County Dementia Coalition.

UP TO DATE Monroe CountyFall foliagePoconosPocono Mountains Visitors BureauDepartment of Conservation and Natural ResourcesAlzheimer's Disease United Neighborhood Centers of NEPAScrantonArts for LifeLackawanna County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
