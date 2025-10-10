100 WVIA Way
Copyright © 2025 WVIA
UP TO DATE

Wyoming Valley Challenger baseball team honored in Harrisburg

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 10, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
After Little League World Series game, Wyoming Valley Challenger team honored in Harrisburg

The team received international attention in South Williamsport this summer, as Wyoming Valley played in the Challenger exhibition game of the Little League World Series.

Wednesday’s recognition came from state leaders, who welcomed the team to the floors of the House and Senate.

Crocamo to propose 'minimal' 1.9% property tax increase under 2026 Luzerne County budget

Luzerne County officials will propose an approximately 2% property tax increase when they unveil the county’s 2026 budget Tuesday, the county manager said Thursday.

In an email, county manager Romilda Crocamo called the increase “minimal” and blamed it primarily on “three separate, but necessary” cost increases.

Dunmore Cemetery Tour, fall festivals and more this weekend

The public is invited for a walk around the Dunmore Cemetery Sunday afternoon while the Dearly Departed Players portray the people who are buried there.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News