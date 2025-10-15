100 WVIA Way
Balmer pleads guilty in arson attack at Pa. governor's mansion

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Balmer pleads guilty in arson attack at governor’s mansion; Shapiro supports deal

Governor Josh Shapiro, speaking at a news conference, said he’s grateful to have closure after learning Cody Balmer will spend 25-50 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

Charges range from attempted murder to terrorism.

Student teachers going without pay as Pa. state budget impasse holds up stipend program

Thousands of student teachers statewide are without pay as they wait for Pennsylvania lawmakers to agree on a budget.

The student teacher stipend -- created with bipartisan support -- is one of several higher education assistance programs in limbo as the state budget impasse continues.

Area school districts have also delayed repairs, frozen hiring and paused tutoring programs as they wait for a budget.

