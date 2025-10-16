100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Lackawanna County commissioners propose budget that keeps property taxes the same

By Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Published October 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

It's Thursday, October 16, 2025.

Schools financially strapped as state budget impasse continues

The state’s overdue budget is impacting area schools. Schools are implementing hiring freezes, pausing after-school programs and dipping into borrowed money just to pay the bills.

Lackawanna County commissioners introduce 2026 budget

Property taxes stay the same in a new budget proposal from Lackawanna County’s commissioners. The commissioners introduced the budget unanimously after last year's 33% tax increase.

Schools leaders see 'life' return with cell phone bans

And, local schools see positive results from cell phone bans. School leaders say they've seen life return, as students talk to each other rather than scrolling.

Tags
UP TO DATE Lackawanna CountyScranton PrepPennsylvania budgetPennsylvania Budget ImpasseCell phonesPublic School EducationTamaquaSchuylkill County
Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Lydia McFarlane joined the news team in 2024 as an intern after graduating from Villanova University with a dual Bachelor's degree in communication and political science. She stayed on the team as a multimedia healthcare reporter, exploring her interests in health policy and telling human-focused stories. Wilkes-Barre born and raised, Lydia's grateful for the opportunity to return home and learn more about her community as a reporter within it. She's honored to start her career in NEPA-- the place that taught her everything she knows.
See stories by Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News