Lackawanna County commissioners propose budget that keeps property taxes the same

It's Thursday, October 16, 2025.

Schools financially strapped as state budget impasse continues

The state’s overdue budget is impacting area schools. Schools are implementing hiring freezes, pausing after-school programs and dipping into borrowed money just to pay the bills.

Lackawanna County commissioners introduce 2026 budget

Property taxes stay the same in a new budget proposal from Lackawanna County’s commissioners. The commissioners introduced the budget unanimously after last year's 33% tax increase.

Schools leaders see 'life' return with cell phone bans

And, local schools see positive results from cell phone bans. School leaders say they've seen life return, as students talk to each other rather than scrolling.