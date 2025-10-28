100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Amid protest, Sacco assumes chair of Lackawanna County Board of Commissioners

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 28, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Sacco assumes chair of Lackawanna County Board of Commissioners amid protests

Amid boos, shouts of protest by Commissioner Bill Gaughan’s supporters and occasional confusion, Brenda Sacco became the new chair of the Lackawanna County Board of Commissioners on Monday.

Five days after her swearing-in and with her long-term future as a commissioner in doubt, Sacco, a Democrat, joined Commissioner Chris Chermak, a Republican, and voted to remove Gaughan as chairman.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
