Amid protest, Sacco assumes chair of Lackawanna County Board of Commissioners

Sacco assumes chair of Lackawanna County Board of Commissioners amid protests

Amid boos, shouts of protest by Commissioner Bill Gaughan’s supporters and occasional confusion, Brenda Sacco became the new chair of the Lackawanna County Board of Commissioners on Monday.

Five days after her swearing-in and with her long-term future as a commissioner in doubt, Sacco, a Democrat, joined Commissioner Chris Chermak, a Republican, and voted to remove Gaughan as chairman.

