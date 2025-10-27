Sacco assumes chair of Lackawanna County Board of Commissioners amid protests

Amid boos and shouts of protest by Commissioner Bill Gaughan’s supporters, Brenda Sacco became the new chair of the Lackawanna County Board of Commissioners on Monday.

Sacco, a Democrat, and Commissioner Chris Chermak, a Republican, voted to remove Gaughan as chairman, then voted to name Sacco as chair and Chermak and as vice chair.

Each time, Gaughan, also a Democrat, voted no. Just before the vote, he offered his portrayal of his demotion.

“I'd like to congratulate the new Republican majority in Lackawanna County, commissioners Chermak and Sacco, on their takeover of county government,” Gaughan said.

Later in the meeting, Sacco reminded everyone she’s a Democrat and promised to work for the betterment of county residents.

Chermak said the three commissioners would work together.

“It almost seems like people think that Billy's going somewhere. He's not going anywhere,” Chermak said. “We're here. There's three commissioners now. We're all going to work together.”

Appointed to replace ex-Commissioner Matt McGloin until a successor is elected, Sacco assumes the seat at least temporarily.

Sacco again refused to answer audience questions on why she thinks she might be able to say on beyond the certification of a winner in a Nov. 4 special election for commissioner.

Sacco is not a candidate in that election, which was scheduled to determine who should serve until Jan. 3, 2028, when McGloin’s term ends.

“No comment at this time,” she said.

That brought only further howls of protest.

