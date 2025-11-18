Remains stolen from mausoleum in Luzerne County

Body thefts at Good Shepherd Memorial Park a personal tragedy for Plains Twp. commissioner

Earlier this month, the remains of two people were stolen from Good Shepherd Memorial Park.

For Plains Twp. Commissioner Peter Biscontini, the crime isn’t just immoral - it's personal. His great-grandmother's remains were among the two bodies stolen from the mausoleum.

Garrity opposes budget deal, Shapiro points to GOP leader support

Elected officials on both sides of the aisle cheered the passage of Pennsylvania's long-delayed state budget last week.

But the Republican Party's likely nominee for governor next year says she’s not impressed.