100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Remains stolen from mausoleum in Luzerne County

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published November 18, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Body thefts at Good Shepherd Memorial Park a personal tragedy for Plains Twp. commissioner

Earlier this month, the remains of two people were stolen from Good Shepherd Memorial Park.

For Plains Twp. Commissioner Peter Biscontini, the crime isn’t just immoral - it's personal. His great-grandmother's remains were among the two bodies stolen from the mausoleum.

Garrity opposes budget deal, Shapiro points to GOP leader support

Elected officials on both sides of the aisle cheered the passage of Pennsylvania's long-delayed state budget last week.

But the Republican Party's likely nominee for governor next year says she’s not impressed.

Tags
UP TO DATE Plains TownshipLuzerne CountyPeter BiscontiniMary Cappellini PigaGood Shepherd Memorial ParkStacy GarrityGov. Josh Shapiro
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News