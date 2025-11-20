University of Scranton women's basketball scores 'improbable' win over Division I Pitt

University of Scranton women's basketball thrust into national spotlight after 'improbable' win over Division I Pitt

Division III basketball teams aren’t supposed to beat Division I opponents.

The University of Scranton women’s team didn’t believe that Sunday, even though ESPN gave the Royals a .1% chance of beating the University of Pittsburgh.

Scranton entered Pitt’s arena as the underdog — and left with an upset and the attention of national media and new fans.

Lackawanna County commissioners formally introduce 2026 budget based on new property values

The Lackawanna County commissioners formally introduced a 2026 budget Wednesday with new, lower tax rates based on new, higher property values developed during reassessment.

Setting the new rate means property owners can finally calculate if their taxes will go up, down or stay about the same next year because of reassessment.

Pocono Organics grows niche with 'tiny but mighty’ nutrient-packed microgreens

Plants harvested after just a few weeks have become increasingly popular for their health benefits. In the latest PLANT PEOPLE feature, a gardening segment from WVIA, Haley O’Brien visits Pocono Organics in Monroe County to learn about microgreens.