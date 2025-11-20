100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

University of Scranton women's basketball scores 'improbable' win over Division I Pitt

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published November 20, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
WVIA News

Division III basketball teams aren’t supposed to beat Division I opponents.

The University of Scranton women’s team didn’t believe that Sunday, even though ESPN gave the Royals a .1% chance of beating the University of Pittsburgh.

Scranton entered Pitt’s arena as the underdog — and left with an upset and the attention of national media and new fans.

Lackawanna County commissioners formally introduce 2026 budget based on new property values

The Lackawanna County commissioners formally introduced a 2026 budget Wednesday with new, lower tax rates based on new, higher property values developed during reassessment.

Setting the new rate means property owners can finally calculate if their taxes will go up, down or stay about the same next year because of reassessment.

Pocono Organics grows niche with 'tiny but mighty’ nutrient-packed microgreens

Plants harvested after just a few weeks have become increasingly popular for their health benefits. In the latest PLANT PEOPLE feature, a gardening segment from WVIA, Haley O’Brien visits Pocono Organics in Monroe County to learn about microgreens.

UP TO DATE University of ScrantonNCAA Division III basketballUniversity of PittsburghLackawanna County BudgetLackwanna County ReassessmentPocono OrganicsMonroe County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
