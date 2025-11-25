100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Religious retreat proposal sparks tense, hours-long hearing

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published November 25, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Chabad rabbi proposes to open 12 cabins for religious retreat in Waverly Township

After a tense three-hour hearing over the Chabad of the Abingtons, the Waverly Township Zoning Hearing Board continued its deliberations over a Jewish religious retreat to next month.

Rabbi Benny Rapoport, who was the only witness the applicant’s case managed to get through on Monday, wants to build 12 cabins on his 21-acre property in Lackawanna County for religious use.

Pa. Supreme Court rules on Sunshine Act, officials don't need 24-hour notice for agenda changes

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Monday that local agencies do not need to give 24-hour notice to add agenda items to their public meetings – as long as a majority of the body votes in favor of doing so.

At issue was a Lehigh Valley school board's approval of a pay raise for nearly 700 teachers. The increase was added to the agenda during the meeting.

UP TO DATE WaverlyLackawanna CountyAbingtonsChabad of the AbingtonsSunshine ActPa. Supreme Court
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
