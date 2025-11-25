Religious retreat proposal sparks tense, hours-long hearing

Chabad rabbi proposes to open 12 cabins for religious retreat in Waverly Township

After a tense three-hour hearing over the Chabad of the Abingtons, the Waverly Township Zoning Hearing Board continued its deliberations over a Jewish religious retreat to next month.

Rabbi Benny Rapoport, who was the only witness the applicant’s case managed to get through on Monday, wants to build 12 cabins on his 21-acre property in Lackawanna County for religious use.

Pa. Supreme Court rules on Sunshine Act, officials don't need 24-hour notice for agenda changes

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Monday that local agencies do not need to give 24-hour notice to add agenda items to their public meetings – as long as a majority of the body votes in favor of doing so.

At issue was a Lehigh Valley school board's approval of a pay raise for nearly 700 teachers. The increase was added to the agenda during the meeting.