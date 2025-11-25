100 WVIA Way
Welby takes oath as newest Lackawanna County commissioner

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published November 25, 2025 at 1:02 PM EST
Thom Welby raises his right hand and lays his left on a Bible to take the oath of office as Lackawanna County commissioner on Nov. 25, 2025. Welby's wife, Kathy, held the Bible. County President Judge James Gibbons administered the oath. At left is their daughter, Emily.
Borys Krawczeniuk
/
WVIA News
Thom Welby raises his right hand and lays his left on a Bible to take the oath of office as Lackawanna County commissioner on Nov. 25, 2025. Welby's wife, Kathy, held the Bible. County President Judge James Gibbons administered the oath. At left is their daughter, Emily.

What started last winter with a resignation ended Tuesday with an inauguration as a new winter approaches.

Former state Rep. Thom Welby took the oath of office as Lackawanna County’s newest commissioner, quieting for good any lingering doubts about who will do the job for the next two-plus years.

“I just want to do good and do right, and I know along the way I'm going to stumble,” Welby, 76, of Scranton told a packed courtroom inside the Lackawanna County Courthouse. “I know that we'll have disagreements. We're all human. We'll have disagreements, but hopefully we'll eventually get along and do the right thing.”

Welby won a special election Nov. 4 to serve until Jan. 3, 2028. He replaces Brenda Sacco, who served only 34 days after taking the oath to replace former Commissioner Matt McGloin. McGloin resigned Feb. 24, sparking a lengthy court battle over his replacement that only ended with Sacco's swearing in Oct. 22.

Later, incumbent county Clerk of Judicial Records Lauren Bieber Mailen took the oath of office to fill out the rest of Mauri Kelly's term. County common pleas judges appointed Mailen on Sept. 4 to serve until an election for her successor. Unlike Sacco, Mailen ran in the Nov. 4 special election and won the right to hold the office until Kelly's term expires.

Both terms expire Jan. 3, 2028. Kelly resigned in September.

Check back for updates.
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
