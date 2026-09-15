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Pa. skill game industry waiting on regulations from Harrisburg

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 15, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT
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Pa. skill game industry has fingers crossed lawmakers regulate machines by next month

Skill game manufacturers and businesses that host the machines say they’re holding out hope that state lawmakers can agree — before Oct. 13 — on a framework to regulate the devices that can be found in social clubs, convenience stores and small shops. If that deadline is not met, law enforcement can begin seizing skill game kiosks next month.

Philadelphia protesters demand city leaders prevent data center development

About 100 protestors gathered outside Philadelphia City Hall on Monday demanding a moratorium on data centers.

Hundreds of communities across the U.S. have implemented freezes on data centers which power the growth of AI.

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UP TO DATE Skill Game TerminalsData Centers
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto joined the WVIA News team in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News