Pa. skill game industry waiting on regulations from Harrisburg

Pa. skill game industry has fingers crossed lawmakers regulate machines by next month

Skill game manufacturers and businesses that host the machines say they’re holding out hope that state lawmakers can agree — before Oct. 13 — on a framework to regulate the devices that can be found in social clubs, convenience stores and small shops. If that deadline is not met, law enforcement can begin seizing skill game kiosks next month.

Philadelphia protesters demand city leaders prevent data center development

About 100 protestors gathered outside Philadelphia City Hall on Monday demanding a moratorium on data centers.

Hundreds of communities across the U.S. have implemented freezes on data centers which power the growth of AI.