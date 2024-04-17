Better for you Game Day

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Melissa Logan with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Are you gearing up for game day with your favorite game time snacks and beverages? Here are some winning plays

● Fruit and vegetable platters, cheese boards, and chili can be prepared in large batches that feed a crowd.

● Get creative with dips from guacamole to spinach and artichoke dip to hummus – there are endless ways to add in some fruits and veggies.

● Have guests use a plate and serving utensils for taking food to reduce the amount of hands reaching into a bowl.

● Mix your favorite flavored seltzer water with some freshly squeezed fruit juice to create a refreshing beverage.

