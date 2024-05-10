100 WVIA Way
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

Onions!

Published May 10, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina Pelletier with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Let’s talk about one of the most versatile veggies – onions! Onions add great flavor to dishes and pack in a nutrition punch, containing vitamins C and B6; the minerals folate, manganese, and potassium; and numerous antioxidants. Regularly incorporating onions into your diet may aid in lowering blood pressure, managing cholesterol levels, and reducing the risk for chronic diseases.

- White onions are better suited for eating raw, and commonly found in salsas and chutneys.

- Yellow onions are great for caramelizing, sauteeing, and roasting.

- Red Onions are ideal for pickling.

- Shallots have a delicate flavor best for sauces and vinaigrettes.

- Green Onions, also known as scallions, offer a fresh, mild flavor which make them a great addition to stir fries, salads, and soups.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

