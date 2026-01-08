January 16, 2026 – Eating on a Budget

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Sticking to a grocery budget does not mean settling for boring meals. Get creative with ingredients and reuse leftovers when possible.

· No salt added canned vegetables and canned fruits packed in 100% juice are nutritious and cost effective ways to have produce items on hand.

· Similarly, frozen produce is just as nutritious as fresh and just as easy to prepare with microwaveable options available.

· Beyond produce, canned and frozen chicken, fish, and beans are a great way to incorporate protein while still keeping budget in mind.

· Empty the refrigerator and make a soup with leftover veggies and proteins.

Browsing weekly sales and coupons can help plan your meals and stay on budget.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.



