100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

January 16, 2026 – Eating on a Budget

Published January 8, 2026 at 10:11 AM EST

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Sticking to a grocery budget does not mean settling for boring meals. Get creative with ingredients and reuse leftovers when possible.

· No salt added canned vegetables and canned fruits packed in 100% juice are nutritious and cost effective ways to have produce items on hand.

· Similarly, frozen produce is just as nutritious as fresh and just as easy to prepare with microwaveable options available.

· Beyond produce, canned and frozen chicken, fish, and beans are a great way to incorporate protein while still keeping budget in mind.

· Empty the refrigerator and make a soup with leftover veggies and proteins.

Browsing weekly sales and coupons can help plan your meals and stay on budget.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

 

 

Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week