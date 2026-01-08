January 2, 2026 – Build a Healthy Meal with MyPlate

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Start the year off strong by building sustainable habits with MyPlate. This plate model approach fills half your plate with fruits and vegetables, the other half is divided between grains and protein, and includes dairy.

· Include a fruit with breakfast or heat up frozen veggies for a quick side dish.

· Make half of your grains, whole grains. Brown rice, quinoa, and oats provide long-lasting energy.

· Include a variety of animal and plant-based protein. Enjoy seafood twice per week.

· Mix fruit in yogurt, make oatmeal with milk, or snack on a cheese stick to reach the recommended 3 servings of dairy per day for adults.

Small steps make MyPlate easier to follow. A little meal planning can help balanced eating feel natural rather than demanding.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

