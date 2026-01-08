100 WVIA Way
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

January 23, 2026 – In Season Produce: Citrus

Published January 8, 2026 at 10:17 AM EST

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Embrace the seasonal flavors of citrus. With Vitamin C, folate, and potassium, citrus fruits may help support immune health, aid in digestion, and reduce cholesterol with its high fiber content.

· Navel Oranges are juicy, sweet, and perfect for snacking.

· Blood Oranges have a deep red flesh. Use them to nutritiously add color to salads and mocktails.

· Cara Cara Oranges get their pink flesh from lycopene, an antioxidant. They also contain 100% of the daily recommendation of vitamin C.

· Mandarins are small and sweet. Clementines and Tangerines are types of Mandarins that are fun additions to any lunch box.

From appetizer to dessert, citrus fruits brighten up any dish. Try a new variety, there are lots to explore!

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

