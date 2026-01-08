January 9, 2026 – Slow Cookers

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Christina with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

With cold weather, comes the desire for warm, comforting meals. Break out that slow cooker for set it and forget it meals that are sure to serve up warmth and satisfaction.

· Soups are a winter time classic. Try a slow cooker chicken noodle soup or enchilada soup.

· Pork shoulder, chuck roasts, short ribs, and lamb shanks are tougher cuts of meat that require a low and slow cook time to become tender, perfect for the slow cooker.

· Use canned veggies and beans to throw together a simple chili or stew.

· Be breakfast ready and prepare oatmeal in the slow cooker for big batch cooking.

Celebrate the winning combination of cozy, delicious winter flavors and ease of preparing these dishes.

