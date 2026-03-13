March 20, 2026 – Meals on a Budget

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Emily Santanna with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week. Good food doesn’t have to come with a big grocery bill. We want to help you make smart, satisfying meals that are comforting, full of flavor and easy on your wallet. Try these tips on your next shopping trip:

1. Check the weekly circular and plain meals around items on sale.

2. Buy store brand items, for quality at a lower price.

3. Take notice of what items you already have at home that need to be used up prior to buying more.

4. Stock up when pantry staples or freezer items are on sale.

5. Use items like beans, eggs, potatoes, to stretch meat dishes further.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.



