March 27, 2026 – Produce Highlight: Kale

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Emily Santanna with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week. Spring is prime time for fresh, colorful eating. The kind that feels like a little reset after winter. Trying new produce, like Kale, is a great way to kick off Spring.

Kale is loaded with vitamins A, C, & K to support eye and bone health.

Look for crisp, green leaves when choosing.

It stays fresh much longer than other greens, but should be stored unwashed in the refrigerator with a paper towel to absorb moisture.

When ready to use, rinse under cold running water and remove the center stem, which can be chewy.

Kale is very versatile and can be used in salads, eggs, pasta dishes, smoothies or baked into kale chips.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.



