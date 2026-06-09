Has Star Wars Lost Its Magic? | The Mandalorian & Grogu Review

In the return of WVIA Pop Shop, Allan Austin and Patrick Hamilton discuss The Mandalorian & Grogu, the first Star Wars movie to hit theaters in years. Is it a worthy big-screen adventure, or does it feel like a streaming episode stretched into a movie?

First, Allan and Patrick break down the film itself—its story, characters, visuals, and whether Grogu's latest adventure justifies its place in the Star Wars saga. Then, in a spoiler-filled deep dive, they tackle a bigger question: nearly 50 years after Star Wars changed popular culture, why does the franchise still matter so much to Americans?

Along the way, they explore nostalgia, mythology, merchandising, cultural identity, and whether modern Star Wars has become more interested in referencing itself than telling new stories.

⚠️ Spoiler discussion begins in the second half of the episode.

Pop Shop is WVIA's podcast where what happens on the screen becomes the conversation in the real world.

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