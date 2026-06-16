The Unexpected Message Behind Masters of the Universe

In this episode of WVIA Pop Shop, Allan Austin and Patrick Hamilton discuss Masters of the Universe, the latest adaptation of Mattel's iconic toy franchise.

What begins as a conversation about He-Man, Skeletor, and the legacy of 1980s pop culture turns into a deeper discussion about masculinity, identity, nostalgia, and why some blockbuster movies resonate more than others.

The hosts break down the performances, the surprising themes behind the film, and whether Masters of the Universe deserves a place alongside recent toy-inspired movies like Barbie.

⚠️ Spoiler discussion begins in the second half of the episode.

