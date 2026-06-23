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WVIA Pop Shop Podcast
WVIA Pop Shop

Spielberg Thinks Movies Can Save Us. Is He Right? | Disclosure Day Review

Published June 23, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
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Can movies still bring people together in an increasingly divided world?

In this episode of WVIA Pop Shop, Allan Austin and Patrick Hamilton discuss Disclosure Day, Steven Spielberg's latest science-fiction thriller.

The film follows a conspiracy involving hidden evidence of alien contact, government secrecy, and a world on the brink of global conflict. But beneath the UFOs, first-contact mysteries, and suspense, Spielberg appears to be asking a larger question: can shared stories still help us understand one another?

The hosts discuss the film's narrative strengths and weaknesses, Spielberg's legacy as a filmmaker, the mixed critical response, and what Disclosure Day says about truth, information, and modern society.

⚠️ Spoiler discussion begins in the second half of the episode.

#DisclosureDay #StevenSpielberg #MovieReview #FilmPodcast #SciFiMovies #PopShop #WVIA

WVIA Pop Shop