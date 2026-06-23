Spielberg Thinks Movies Can Save Us. Is He Right? | Disclosure Day Review
Can movies still bring people together in an increasingly divided world?
In this episode of WVIA Pop Shop, Allan Austin and Patrick Hamilton discuss Disclosure Day, Steven Spielberg's latest science-fiction thriller.
The film follows a conspiracy involving hidden evidence of alien contact, government secrecy, and a world on the brink of global conflict. But beneath the UFOs, first-contact mysteries, and suspense, Spielberg appears to be asking a larger question: can shared stories still help us understand one another?
The hosts discuss the film's narrative strengths and weaknesses, Spielberg's legacy as a filmmaker, the mixed critical response, and what Disclosure Day says about truth, information, and modern society.
⚠️ Spoiler discussion begins in the second half of the episode.
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