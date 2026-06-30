Pixar Thinks Kids Are Losing Something Important | Toy Story 5 Review & Discussion

In this episode of WVIA Pop Shop, Allan Austin and Patrick Hamilton review Pixar's latest adventure while exploring its surprisingly thoughtful themes. Beyond Woody, Jessie, Buzz, and Bonnie, Toy Story 5 asks whether screens are replacing imagination, how technology shapes childhood friendships, and why creativity and "being weird" might be more important than ever.

The hosts discuss the film's animation, performances, and emotional moments before diving into a spoiler-filled conversation about technology, play, and whether Pixar ultimately offers hope for the next generation.

⚠️ Spoiler discussion begins midway through the episode.

