Coyote vs. Acme Has Something to Say About Corporate America

In this episode of WVIA Pop Shop, Allan Austin and Patrick Hamilton take on Coyote vs. Acme, the live-action/animated Looney Tunes movie that finally lets Wile E. Coyote take the Acme Corporation to court over decades of defective—and frequently disastrous—products.

But underneath the anvils, rocket skates and cartoon violence is a surprisingly smart satire about corporate power, consumerism and exploitation.

The guys discuss how the film transforms a character who barely speaks into someone audiences can genuinely empathize with, why John Cena's larger-than-life performance works so well alongside the Looney Tunes, and how the movie turns decades of classic Wile E. Coyote cartoons into one surprisingly poignant story.

Then, in the spoiler-filled second half, things get much bigger: Who really pays for the products and conveniences we enjoy? Why are consumers willing to overlook exploitation when they benefit from it? And can a movie produced within the Hollywood system meaningfully criticize corporate power?

Plus: is Coyote vs. Acme actually much smarter than anyone expected it to be?

⚠️ Spoilers begin at 15:26.

#CoyoteVsAcme #LooneyTunes #WileECoyote #MovieReview #JohnCena #PopCulture #PopShop #WVIA

