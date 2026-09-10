Why Americans Fell in Love With The Godfather

This week, WVIA Pop Shop jumps into the Wayback Machine as Allan Austin and Patrick Hamilton revisit Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 classic The Godfather.

Rather than simply asking whether the film deserves its reputation as one of the greatest movies ever made, Allan and Patrick explore what The Godfather says about America itself. From the extraordinary opening wedding sequence and Michael Corleone's transformation to the film's portrayals of violence, family, immigration, race and gender, they examine what still works—and where this celebrated classic may fall short.

Then the conversation goes deeper: Why have gangster stories repeatedly become popular during periods of American uncertainty? What does Vito Corleone's story reveal about the American Dream? And what happens when people stop believing the systems around them can deliver justice or opportunity?

Plus, Allan makes the case that the first 25 minutes of The Godfather may actually be better than the movie as a whole.