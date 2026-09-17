WVIA Earns Four NETA Public Media Awards, Including Excellence in Education

PITTSTON, PA - WVIA has earned four honors in the 58th Annual NETA Public Media Awards, including the award for Excellence in Education. Presented by the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA), the awards recognize outstanding work in education, community engagement, marketing and communications, and content.

WVIA was recognized in the following categories:

Excellence in Education

Education – Learning Events: Youth Voices

Marketing & Communications – Integrated Media Campaign: Making NEPA Home

Content – Topical Feature: Making NEPA Home



The Excellence in Education award recognizes the broad reach and impact of WVIA Education, which supports students, teachers and families throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. In 2025, the team distributed more than 1,900 educational resources and engaged nearly 6,000 teachers, students and caregivers through 92 in-person sessions. Partnerships with area school districts extended WVIA Education’s reach to more than 106,000 students across the region.

Among the programs recognized is Youth Voices, which was honored for its community engagement work. The initiative gives students the opportunity to develop media and storytelling skills while creating content that reflects their experiences and perspectives. In 2025, 100% of 246 student participants reported positive outcomes.

WVIA’s original documentary Making NEPA Home earned two awards for its content and integrated marketing campaign. Produced as part of WVIA’s We Stand Against Hate initiative, the documentary tells the stories of refugees and immigrants who have built new lives in Northeastern Pennsylvania, exploring themes of resilience, belonging and community.

“These awards are a tremendous reflection of the creativity, dedication and community focus that define WVIA,” said Carla McCabe, WVIA President & CEO. “From empowering young people to tell their own stories to helping our region better understand the experiences of our neighbors, this work demonstrates the many ways public media can educate, connect and inspire. We are especially proud of the Excellence in Education honor and grateful to the educators, students, families and community partners who make this work possible.”

Vicki Austin, WVIA’s Chief Development and Education Officer, said the recognition underscores the importance of WVIA’s core educational mission.

“Our education team works every day to connect students, educators and families with opportunities and resources that can make a meaningful difference,” Vicki Austin said. “These awards celebrate that work and the many partners who help us reach communities throughout the region.”

The NETA Public Media Awards recognize exceptional work by public media stations in education, community engagement, marketing and communications, and content. Stations compete within divisions based on station size, with awards judged by experts from within the public media system and professionals working outside public media.

The awards were announced September 14, 2026.

The full list of 58th Annual NETA Public Media Award winners is available through NETA.

About NETA

The National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA) is a professional association representing more than 300 member stations in nearly every state, the Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia. NETA provides leadership, general audience content, educational services, professional development, and trusted financial management services, including human resources and benefits administration, to individual public media licensees, their affinity groups, and public media as a whole.

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For nearly 60 years, WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.