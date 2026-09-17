WVIA to Present Live Debate for Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District on October 29

Pittston, PA – WVIA is proud to announce it will produce a live broadcast of the debate for Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District on Thursday, October 29 at 7 PM ET.

This event, taking place at WVIA public media studios in Pittston, will feature incumbent Congressman Robert Bresnahan (R) and Paige Cognetti (D). They will discuss critical issues affecting our region and the nation.

The debate will air live on WVIA-TV and also be simulcast live on WVIA Radio and live streamed on WVIA’s YouTube channel and at wvia.org . The producer and moderator of the debate will be WVIA’s Tracey Matisak.

As the election approaches, this debate provides a crucial platform for both candidates to present their positions on issues including healthcare, the economy, infrastructure, and environmental policy.

To attend the live debate, register to secure your spot here.

Additional information on Robert Bresnahan can be found here, and Paige Cognetti can be found here.

Find more details about the debate from WVIA News here . WVIA News coverage of district 8 can be found here.

WVIA Radio can be found at 89.9 FM in northeastern PA, 99.3 FM in Allentown, 105.7 FM in Bethlehem, 90.3 FM in Clarks Summit, 100.1 FM (WVBU) in Lewisburg, 89.7 FM (WVYA) in Williamsport, 89.3 FM in south central PA, 88.3 FM in Mainesburg, 91.5 FM (WPAU) in the Pocono Mountains Lake region, 94.9 FM in Pottsville, 97.5 FM in Selinsgrove, 94.3 FM in Stroudsburg/East Stroudsburg, 105.7 FM in Sunbury, and 103.5 FM in Wellsboro. WVIA Radio can also be heard via an online stream at http://www.wvia.org/radio/listen-live/ .

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For nearly 60 years, WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.