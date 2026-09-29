WVIA Wins Two Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards for Regional Storytelling

Pittston, PA – WVIA received two Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards Saturday night in Philadelphia, recognizing the station’s work to preserve and share the stories and history of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

WVIA won in the Historical/Cultural – Short Form Content category for two separate VIA Short Takes episodes: The Day Carbondale Stood Still, directed by Alexander Monelli with reporting by Kat Bolus, and The Lattimer Massacre, produced and directed by Timothy Novotney.

The awards recognize WVIA’s continued commitment to exploring the people, places and events that have shaped the region and bringing those stories to audiences through compelling, locally produced programming.

“We’re incredibly proud to have two very different stories about our region recognized in the same category,” said Carla McCabe, President & CEO of WVIA. “These projects reflect what WVIA does best, taking the time to uncover the stories behind the places and events that have shaped our communities and sharing them with the people who call this region home.”

The Day Carbondale Stood Still explores the Carbondale UFO incident of November 9, 1974, that remains one of PA’s most debated mysteries, while The Lattimer Massacre examines the tragic 1897 confrontation between striking immigrant miners and a sheriff’s posse in Lattimer, Pennsylvania. Both productions bring important pieces of regional history to life through WVIA’s short-form storytelling series.

The Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards recognize excellence in television production across the Mid-Atlantic region and celebrate the producers, directors, reporters, editors and other professionals responsible for creating outstanding television content.

The two Emmy wins add to WVIA’s growing recognition for original programming that documents the history, culture and experiences of the communities it serves.

2026 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Award Wins for WVIA

Historical/Cultural – Short Form ContentVIA Short Takes: The Day Carbondale – WVIA-TV

Alexander Monelli, Director Kat Bolus, Reporter

VIA Short Takes: The Lattimer Massacre – WVIA-TV

Timothy Novotney, Producer/Director

About WVIA

WVIA is the PBS and NPR affiliate serving over 22 counties in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. For nearly 60 years, WVIA has been committed to serving the people by offering informational, educational, and entertaining content that enriches and expands viewpoints and serves as a catalyst for positive change. WVIA television channels include WVIA TV, WVIA PBS Kids 24/7, and WVIA Create. WVIA’s radio channels include WVIA Radio, WVIA Arts, and the Chiaroscuro Channel. WVIA’s programs can also be found streaming live and on-demand on wvia.org and the WVIA app.

WVIA Mission

WVIA educates, inspires, entertains and fosters citizenship, diverse cultures, and perspectives to nurture community.