Above The Noise

How Social Media Apps Use Design Tricks To Hook You

Season 7 Episode 12 | 8m 15s

Ever find yourself losing track of time while you’re on your phone? Well, that’s not by accident. Our favorite apps are intentionally designed to keep us on them as long as possible so tech companies can gather data from us about what we like and engage with. But what design tricks are these app companies using, and what is the impact on us?

Aired: 06/12/23
Extras
Watch 8:07
Above The Noise
How Your Brain Tricks You Into Negative Thinking
Myles Bess breaks down some common thinking traps and some tips on how to manage them.
Episode: S7 E14 | 8:07
Watch 8:56
Above The Noise
To Bean Or Not To Bean: Is Coffee Helping Or Harming You?
Everyday the entire world is constantly consuming the same drug! That’s right – caffeine!
Episode: S7 E13 | 8:56
Watch 10:22
Above The Noise
Is Social Media Making Us All the Same?
Have We Lost Our Individuality On Social Media?
Episode: S7 E11 | 10:22
Watch 10:20
Above The Noise
How Does Electronic Waste Impact the Environment?
What REALLY Happens To Our Old Electronics?
Episode: S7 E10 | 10:20
Watch 10:16
Above The Noise
Should the U.S. Military Recruit on High School Campuses?
Why Is Gen Z Rejecting the U.S. Military?
Episode: S7 E9 | 10:16
Watch 10:08
Above The Noise
Is Lab-Grown Meat The Answer To Our Meat Eating Problems?
Does lab grown meat help solve the environmental impacts of our meat-eating society?
Episode: S7 E8 | 10:08
Watch 7:44
Above The Noise
The Secret Ways Highways Are Killing Us
Explore health impacts of freeways and looks at removing them as a potential solution.
Episode: S7 E7 | 7:44
Watch 7:20
Above The Noise
The Psychology of Parasocial Relationships
Myles Bess explores the psychology of parasocial relationships.
Episode: S7 E6 | 7:20
Watch 6:46
Above The Noise
The Inconvenient Truth Behind Celebrities and Private Jets
Are private jets really as bad for climate change as all the hype? Myles explores the data
Episode: S7 E5 | 6:46
Watch 9:59
Above The Noise
Is Autism A Disorder Or A Difference To Be Celebrated?
Is Autism A Disorder Or A Difference To Be Celebrated?
Episode: S7 E4 | 9:59
