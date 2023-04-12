100 WVIA Way
Above The Noise

Should the U.S. Military Recruit on High School Campuses?

Season 7 Episode 9 | 10m 16s

The U.S. military faced a historic recruitment crisis in 2022, failing to meet goals for enlisting new soldiers by a wide margin. Why are so many young people saying no to military service?

Aired: 03/30/23
Extras
Watch 8:07
Above The Noise
How Your Brain Tricks You Into Negative Thinking
Myles Bess breaks down some common thinking traps and some tips on how to manage them.
Episode: S7 E14 | 8:07
Watch 8:56
Above The Noise
To Bean Or Not To Bean: Is Coffee Helping Or Harming You?
Everyday the entire world is constantly consuming the same drug! That’s right – caffeine!
Episode: S7 E13 | 8:56
Watch 8:15
Above The Noise
How Social Media Apps Use Design Tricks To Hook You
How do you feel about the design tricks that social media apps use?
Episode: S7 E12 | 8:15
Watch 10:22
Above The Noise
Is Social Media Making Us All the Same?
Have We Lost Our Individuality On Social Media?
Episode: S7 E11 | 10:22
Watch 10:20
Above The Noise
How Does Electronic Waste Impact the Environment?
What REALLY Happens To Our Old Electronics?
Episode: S7 E10 | 10:20
Watch 10:08
Above The Noise
Is Lab-Grown Meat The Answer To Our Meat Eating Problems?
Does lab grown meat help solve the environmental impacts of our meat-eating society?
Episode: S7 E8 | 10:08
Watch 7:44
Above The Noise
The Secret Ways Highways Are Killing Us
Explore health impacts of freeways and looks at removing them as a potential solution.
Episode: S7 E7 | 7:44
Watch 7:20
Above The Noise
The Psychology of Parasocial Relationships
Myles Bess explores the psychology of parasocial relationships.
Episode: S7 E6 | 7:20
Watch 6:46
Above The Noise
The Inconvenient Truth Behind Celebrities and Private Jets
Are private jets really as bad for climate change as all the hype? Myles explores the data
Episode: S7 E5 | 6:46
Watch 9:59
Above The Noise
Is Autism A Disorder Or A Difference To Be Celebrated?
Is Autism A Disorder Or A Difference To Be Celebrated?
Episode: S7 E4 | 9:59
