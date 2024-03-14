Above the Noise

Latest Episodes
Myles Bess breaks down some common thinking traps and some tips on how to manage them.
Everyday the entire world is constantly consuming the same drug! That’s right – caffeine!
How do you feel about the design tricks that social media apps use?
Have We Lost Our Individuality On Social Media?
What REALLY Happens To Our Old Electronics?
Why Is Gen Z Rejecting the U.S. Military?
Does lab grown meat help solve the environmental impacts of our meat-eating society?
Explore health impacts of freeways and looks at removing them as a potential solution.
Myles Bess explores the psychology of parasocial relationships.
Are private jets really as bad for climate change as all the hype? Myles explores the data
Is Autism A Disorder Or A Difference To Be Celebrated?
What can beavers and their habitats teach us about fighting climate change?
What kind of influence do political lobbyists have, and do you think it's fair?
If "just say no" didn't work 30 years ago, can it really work today?
College in the U.S. costs a LOT. But why?
Insights on how to get the most value from mental health content on TikTok.
What would happen if we reduced the 40-hour work week?
f it seems like things are more expensive these days, it’s because they are! Here's why.
What you need to know about inflation economics.
Pronouns are small but controversial words - especially when it comes to gender identity.
Why are books getting BANNED lately, especially those that focus on LGBTQ youth or racism?
Indigenous communities across the globe are experts at managing and protecting land.
Much of the animal testing we do isn’t necessary anymore, but we keep doing it. Why?
Why do you see what you see online and on social media? How can it influence your ideas?
What happens when students start canceling each other?
Why do you love conspiracy theories and who’s profiting from spreading them?
Can ADHD meds like Adderall turn you into a better student with better grades?
How will billionaires in space benefit us?
Myles investigates the impact of Native American residential schools.
Students are leading #metoo movements around the world in their high schools
Why is each generation lonelier than the one that came before it?
Learn how to respectfully engage with people you don’t agree with online.
Looking woke online can seem pretty selfish, but can it ever become real activism?
How do you decide if, when, and how to rename a school?
All about imposter syndrome: the feeling that people will discover that you are a fraud.
Myles Bess investigates the pros and cons of unpaid internships.
Why is it so hard to get racist violence charged as hate crimes?
Racist incidents happen at schools around the U.S., but how can students challenge this?
As cities keep expanding, can we learn to coexist with animals in an urban world?
An investigation into vaccines and self consent laws for minors.