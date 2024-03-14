100 WVIA Way
Our host Myles Bess cuts through the hype and takes a deeper look at the research and facts behind controversial and trending topics in the news.

Watch 8:07
Above The Noise
How Your Brain Tricks You Into Negative Thinking
Myles Bess breaks down some common thinking traps and some tips on how to manage them.
Episode: S7 E14 | 8:07
Watch 8:56
Above The Noise
To Bean Or Not To Bean: Is Coffee Helping Or Harming You?
Everyday the entire world is constantly consuming the same drug! That’s right – caffeine!
Episode: S7 E13 | 8:56
Watch 8:15
Above The Noise
How Social Media Apps Use Design Tricks To Hook You
How do you feel about the design tricks that social media apps use?
Episode: S7 E12 | 8:15
Watch 10:22
Above The Noise
Is Social Media Making Us All the Same?
Have We Lost Our Individuality On Social Media?
Episode: S7 E11 | 10:22
Watch 10:20
Above The Noise
How Does Electronic Waste Impact the Environment?
What REALLY Happens To Our Old Electronics?
Episode: S7 E10 | 10:20
Watch 10:16
Above The Noise
Should the U.S. Military Recruit on High School Campuses?
Why Is Gen Z Rejecting the U.S. Military?
Episode: S7 E9 | 10:16
Watch 10:08
Above The Noise
Is Lab-Grown Meat The Answer To Our Meat Eating Problems?
Does lab grown meat help solve the environmental impacts of our meat-eating society?
Episode: S7 E8 | 10:08
Watch 7:44
Above The Noise
The Secret Ways Highways Are Killing Us
Explore health impacts of freeways and looks at removing them as a potential solution.
Episode: S7 E7 | 7:44
Watch 7:20
Above The Noise
The Psychology of Parasocial Relationships
Myles Bess explores the psychology of parasocial relationships.
Episode: S7 E6 | 7:20
Watch 6:46
Above The Noise
The Inconvenient Truth Behind Celebrities and Private Jets
Are private jets really as bad for climate change as all the hype? Myles explores the data
Episode: S7 E5 | 6:46
Watch 9:59
Above The Noise
Is Autism A Disorder Or A Difference To Be Celebrated?
Is Autism A Disorder Or A Difference To Be Celebrated?
Episode: S7 E4 | 9:59
Watch 8:29
Above The Noise
How Can Beavers & Humans Collab To Save The Planet?
What can beavers and their habitats teach us about fighting climate change?
Episode: S7 E3 | 8:29
Watch 8:43
Above The Noise
How Much Influence Do Lobbyists Have In U.S. Politics?
What kind of influence do political lobbyists have, and do you think it's fair?
Episode: S7 E2 | 8:43
Watch 9:54
Above The Noise
How Should Schools Educate Teens About Drugs?
If "just say no" didn't work 30 years ago, can it really work today?
Episode: S7 E1 | 9:54
Watch 8:56
Above The Noise
What Needs to Change to Make College More Affordable?
College in the U.S. costs a LOT. But why?
Episode: S6 E18 | 8:56
Watch 7:06
Above The Noise
Mental Health Content On TikTok: What You Should Know
Insights on how to get the most value from mental health content on TikTok.
Episode: S6 E17 | 7:06
Watch 11:06
Above The Noise
Why Do We Still Work 40 Hours A Week?
What would happen if we reduced the 40-hour work week?
Episode: S6 E16 | 11:06
Watch 7:44
Above The Noise
Inflation: What's Really Causing It?
f it seems like things are more expensive these days, it’s because they are! Here's why.
Episode: S6 E14 | 7:44
Watch 9:29
Above The Noise
What Are Possible Solutions for Inflation?
What you need to know about inflation economics.
Episode: S6 E15 | 9:29
Watch 8:35
Above The Noise
Why Gender Neutral Pronouns Are Nothing New
Pronouns are small but controversial words - especially when it comes to gender identity.
Episode: S6 E13 | 8:35
Watch 9:39
Above The Noise
Why Are People Banning Books?
Why are books getting BANNED lately, especially those that focus on LGBTQ youth or racism?
Episode: S6 E11 | 9:39
Watch 10:10
Above The Noise
How Indigenous Communities Are Fighting Climate Change
Indigenous communities across the globe are experts at managing and protecting land.
Episode: S6 E10 | 10:10
Watch 9:14
Above The Noise
Why Are We Still Using Animals For Medical Research?
Much of the animal testing we do isn’t necessary anymore, but we keep doing it. Why?
Episode: S6 E12 | 9:14
Watch 8:48
Above The Noise
Who (or What) Controls What You See On Social Media?
Why do you see what you see online and on social media? How can it influence your ideas?
Episode: S6 E9 | 8:48
Watch 7:18
Above The Noise
Does Canceling People Actually Change Them?
What happens when students start canceling each other?
Episode: S6 E8 | 7:18
Watch 11:35
Above The Noise
The Secret Economy of Conspiracy Theories
Why do you love conspiracy theories and who’s profiting from spreading them?
Episode: S6 E6 | 11:35
Watch 12:02
Above The Noise
What Happens If You Take ADHD Drugs And You Don’t Have ADHD?
Can ADHD meds like Adderall turn you into a better student with better grades?
Episode: S6 E7 | 12:02
Watch 8:55
Above The Noise
What Can Billionaires In Space Do For Us?
How will billionaires in space benefit us?
Episode: S6 E5 | 8:55
Watch 14:39
Above The Noise
The Lasting Impact of Native American Residential Schools
Myles investigates the impact of Native American residential schools.
Episode: S6 E4 | 14:39
Watch 9:46
Above The Noise
Can #MeToo Change The Culture In High Schools?
Students are leading #metoo movements around the world in their high schools
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:46
Watch 13:16
Above The Noise
Why Are We So Lonely, And What Can Be Done About It?
Why is each generation lonelier than the one that came before it?
Episode: S6 E1 | 13:16
Watch 8:56
Above The Noise
Can You Make People Change Their Minds On Social Media?
Learn how to respectfully engage with people you don’t agree with online.
Episode: S6 E2 | 8:56
Watch 7:51
Above The Noise
Can Performative Activism Actually Make a Difference?
Looking woke online can seem pretty selfish, but can it ever become real activism?
Episode: S5 E17 | 7:51
Watch 6:38
Above The Noise
When Should A School's Name Be Canceled?
How do you decide if, when, and how to rename a school?
Episode: S5 E16 | 6:38
Watch 11:05
Above The Noise
Who Gets Imposter Syndrome, And How Can You Deal With It?
All about imposter syndrome: the feeling that people will discover that you are a fraud.
Episode: S5 E15 | 11:05
Watch 9:09
Above The Noise
Is It Time To Abolish Unpaid Internships?
Myles Bess investigates the pros and cons of unpaid internships.
Episode: S5 E13 | 9:09
Watch 11:01
Above The Noise
Should More Anti-Asian Violence Be Sentenced As Hate Crimes?
Why is it so hard to get racist violence charged as hate crimes?
Episode: S5 E12 | 11:01
Watch 13:25
Above The Noise
How Can Students Stand Up to Racism In Schools?
Racist incidents happen at schools around the U.S., but how can students challenge this?
Episode: S5 E11 | 13:25
Watch 8:03
Above The Noise
Can Wild Animals and Humans Coexist In an Urban World?
As cities keep expanding, can we learn to coexist with animals in an urban world?
Episode: S5 E10 | 8:03
Watch 11:15
Above The Noise
Should Teens Get Vaccinated Without Parental Consent?
An investigation into vaccines and self consent laws for minors.
Episode: S5 E9 | 11:15
