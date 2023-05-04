Is Social Media Making Us All the Same?

Extras
Myles Bess breaks down some common thinking traps and some tips on how to manage them.
Everyday the entire world is constantly consuming the same drug! That’s right – caffeine!
How do you feel about the design tricks that social media apps use?
What REALLY Happens To Our Old Electronics?
Why Is Gen Z Rejecting the U.S. Military?
Does lab grown meat help solve the environmental impacts of our meat-eating society?
Explore health impacts of freeways and looks at removing them as a potential solution.
Myles Bess explores the psychology of parasocial relationships.
Are private jets really as bad for climate change as all the hype? Myles explores the data
Is Autism A Disorder Or A Difference To Be Celebrated?
