Acquitted

The Confession

Season 2 Episode 1 | 45m 18s

William's suicide attempt shakes Lifjord. The police won’t make a statement until the investigation is over. But instead of confessing once he is recovered, William denies everything and the town is once again torn between belief and doubt.

Aired: 09/07/23
Watch 45:14
Acquitted
The Accusation
The court case is about to begin and opens up old wounds for everyone involved.
Episode: S2 E4 | 45:14
Watch 45:12
Acquitted
The Paternity
Shock and disbelief overwhelm Lifjord after William's revelation.
Episode: S2 E5 | 45:12
Watch 44:25
Acquitted
The Disappearance
A crushed Erik returns after searching for Helene who has disappeared without a trace.
Episode: S2 E7 | 44:25
Watch 45:04
Acquitted
The Betrayal
Aksel turns directly to Eva with his suspicions of incest, but she denies everything.
Episode: S2 E3 | 45:04
Watch 45:06
Acquitted
The Darkness
Aksel is furious after the trial’s outcome, and insists on fighting for the truth.
Episode: S2 E6 | 45:06
Watch 45:17
Acquitted
The Enigma
It's Aksel's word against Eva and William's; there’s little doubt who will be believed
Episode: S2 E2 | 45:17
Watch 48:17
Acquitted
The Fate
Lifjord is shaken by another tragedy, and Aksel demands his brother's release
Episode: S2 E8 | 48:17
Watch 44:54
Acquitted
Lie
The police are looking for Aksel’s bloody t-shirt from the night Karine was killed.
Episode: S1 E9 | 44:54
Watch 45:03
Acquitted
Reconstruction
Angeline wants to leave, but after receiving photos of Karine, Aksel feels he must stay.
Episode: S1 E6 | 45:03
Watch 45:05
Acquitted
Showdown
Aksel is still looking for the person who took the nude photos of Karine.
Episode: S1 E7 | 45:05
Watch 45:21
Acquitted
Homecoming
When Aksel was a teenager, he was acquitted of the murder of his high school sweetheart.
Episode: S1 E1 | 45:21
Watch 43:49
Acquitted
Doubt
Angeline no longer believes in Aksel’s innocence. He needs Tonje’s help to prove himself.
Episode: S1 E5 | 43:49