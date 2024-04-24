100 WVIA Way
After Action

Art & Healing

Season 2 Episode 7 | 56m 01s

Drums, brush strokes, and dance can artfully express the emotions that veterans cannot express in words. As a veteran photographer, host Stacy Pearsall’s camera became essential to her healing. Pearsall, retired Air Force Staff Sergeant, sits down with Roman Baca, Trevor Meyer and Maria Salazar, three veterans who are helping their peers find their voices and their peace through the arts.

Aired: 05/14/24 | Expires: 07/12/24
Watch 0:30
After Action
Preview: Art & Healing
A conversation with three veterans who are helping their peers find their voices.
Preview: S2 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
After Action
Preview: Toxic Exposure
A conversation with three veterans who are on the frontlines battling the silent killers.
Preview: S2 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
After Action
Preview: Service with Pride
A conversation with three veterans who know what it means to serve with pride.
Preview: S2 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
After Action
Preview: For God and Country
Conversation with three chaplains who committed their lives to God and Country.
Preview: S2 E2 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
After Action
Season 2 Preview
Conversations with veterans reveal what life is like before, during and after action.
Preview: S2 | 0:30
Watch 1:30
After Action
Season 2 Extended Preview
Conversations with veterans reveal what life is like before, during and after action.
Preview: S2 | 1:30
Watch 0:30
After Action
Preview: Gold Star Service
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who are Gold Star survivors.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
After Action
Preview: Invisible Veteran
Conversation with three veterans who know what it’s like to feel invisible.
Preview: S2 E3 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
After Action
Preview: Parenting in Service
Conversation with three veterans who balanced the nation’s needs with their family’s needs.
Preview: S2 E1 | 0:30
Watch 57:41
After Action
Taps
Stacy Pearsall talks with three fellow veterans who reveal the trials of returning home.
Episode: S1 E7 | 57:41
Watch 56:35
After Action
Toxic Exposure
A conversation with three veterans who are on the frontlines battling the silent killers.
Episode: S2 E6 | 56:35
Watch 55:00
After Action
Service with Pride
A conversation with three veterans who know what it means to serve with pride.
Episode: S2 E5 | 55:00
Watch 54:38
After Action
Invisible Veteran
Conversation with three veterans who know what it’s like to feel invisible.
Episode: S2 E3 | 54:38
Watch 54:57
After Action
Gold Star Service
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who are Gold Star survivors.
Episode: S2 E4 | 54:57
Watch 54:25
After Action
For God and Country
Conversation with three chaplains who committed their lives to God and Country.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:25
Watch 54:22
After Action
Parenting in Service
Conversation with three veterans who balanced the nation’s needs with their family’s needs.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:22
Watch 57:41
After Action
Taps
Stacy Pearsall talks with three fellow veterans who reveal the trials of returning home.
Episode: S1 E7 | 57:41
Watch 56:44
After Action
Mind, Body, Spirit-Animals
Stacy Pearsall talks with three fellow veterans who reveal the power of service animals.
Episode: S1 E6 | 56:44
Watch 57:52
After Action
Her Silence
Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who’ve experienced military sexual trauma.
Episode: S1 E5 | 57:52
Watch 57:34
After Action
Glass Ceiling
Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who were the first women in their fields.
Episode: S1 E4 | 57:34