After Action

From the Front

Season 3 Episode 2

Host Stacy Pearsall talks with three veterans who know the meaning of leadership and its power to change lives. Military leadership shapes missions, morale and effectiveness, and can often mean the difference between success and failure, triumph and tragedy, in times of great challenge.

Aired: 10/12/25
Support for this program was provided in part by Kloo and David Vipperman, Barbara Kucharczyk and Robert M. Rainey.
Watch 54:36
After Action
Return With Honor
Pearsall meets former POWs who share how captivity impacted their lives.
Episode: S3 E1 | 54:36
Watch 56:01
After Action
Art & Healing
A conversation with three veterans who are helping their peers find their voices.
Episode: S2 E7 | 56:01
Watch 56:35
After Action
Toxic Exposure
A conversation with three veterans who are on the frontlines battling the silent killers.
Episode: S2 E6 | 56:35
Watch 55:00
After Action
Serving with Pride
A conversation with three veterans who know what it means to serve with pride.
Episode: S2 E5 | 55:00
Watch 54:42
After Action
For God and Country
Conversation with three chaplains who committed their lives to God and Country.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:42
Watch 55:14
After Action
Gold Star Service
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who are Gold Star survivors.
Episode: S2 E4 | 55:14
Watch 54:55
After Action
Invisible Veteran
Conversation with three veterans who know what it’s like to feel invisible.
Episode: S2 E3 | 54:55
Watch 54:39
After Action
Parenting in Service
Conversation with three veterans who balanced the nation’s needs with their family’s needs.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:39
Watch 57:41
After Action
Taps
Stacy Pearsall talks with three fellow veterans who reveal the trials of returning home.
Episode: S1 E7 | 57:41
Watch 56:44
After Action
Mind, Body, Spirit-Animals
Stacy Pearsall talks with three fellow veterans who reveal the power of service animals.
Episode: S1 E6 | 56:44