After Action

Service with Pride

Season 2 Episode 5 | 55m 00s

Host Stacy Pearsall sits down for a candid conversation with three fellow veterans who now serve openly as their authentic selves; however, some fear future legislation or executive orders may negatively impact their service.

Aired: 05/14/24 | Expires: 07/12/24
Watch 56:01
After Action
Art & Healing
A conversation with three veterans who are helping their peers find their voices.
Episode: S2 E7 | 56:01
Watch 56:35
After Action
Toxic Exposure
A conversation with three veterans who are on the frontlines battling the silent killers.
Episode: S2 E6 | 56:35
Watch 54:22
After Action
Parenting in Service
Conversation with three veterans who balanced the nation’s needs with their family’s needs.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:22
Watch 54:25
After Action
For God and Country
Conversation with three chaplains who committed their lives to God and Country.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:25
Watch 54:57
After Action
Gold Star Service
Host Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who are Gold Star survivors.
Episode: S2 E4 | 54:57
Watch 54:38
After Action
Invisible Veteran
Conversation with three veterans who know what it’s like to feel invisible.
Episode: S2 E3 | 54:38
Watch 57:41
After Action
Taps
Stacy Pearsall talks with three fellow veterans who reveal the trials of returning home.
Episode: S1 E7 | 57:41
Watch 56:44
After Action
Mind, Body, Spirit-Animals
Stacy Pearsall talks with three fellow veterans who reveal the power of service animals.
Episode: S1 E6 | 56:44
Watch 57:52
After Action
Her Silence
Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who’ve experienced military sexual trauma.
Episode: S1 E5 | 57:52
Watch 57:34
After Action
Glass Ceiling
Stacy Pearsall sits down with three veterans who were the first women in their fields.
Episode: S1 E4 | 57:34