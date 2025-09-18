Aging in Place with Adaptive Technology

Extras
Leaders, experts & partners share how they work to build a future where we can thrive as we age.
Keeping PA seniors connected, healthy, and thriving in their communities.
From addiction to recovery, one woman’s story of hope and healing.
Join us Tuesday, September 23rd at 7pm
Meet Lionel, a 70-year old lifelong resident of our community.
Maria became a caregiver when her sister Rosa was diagnosed with Cancer.
Franny had a spinal cord injury in her 20s, but that hasn't stopped her from accomplishing her goals
Meet George, a 95-year old widower and father of 7.
Meet Annette, a retired teacher, mother of 3, and active in her community.
Gina's world has shifted, and her mother has begun showing signs of dementia.
Latest Episodes
Keeping PA seniors connected, healthy, and thriving in their communities.
From addiction to recovery, one woman’s story of hope and healing.
A crisis in care: low wages and high stakes for PA’s direct care workers and older adults.
A family's Alzheimer’s journey and PA’s efforts to build dementia-friendly communities.
Scams are evolving. Learn how to protect older adults from fraud, AI tricks, and heartbreak.
A caregiver’s journey through love, loss, and the true cost of long-term care in Pennsylvania.
PA MEDI helps older adults navigate Medicare with free, unbiased, expert support.
Older adults and caregivers need access to trusted, up-to-date information
A grandmother finds support raising her granddaughter through kinship care.
Online romance scams are a growing concern for senior citizens in Pennsylvania