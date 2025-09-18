Urban Transit Access for Pennsylvania Seniors

Extras
Leaders, experts & partners share how they work to build a future where we can thrive as we age.
Latest Episodes
Adaptive tech helps seniors stay independent at home.
Protecting older adults from scams, neglect, and exploitation
Keeping PA seniors connected, healthy, and thriving in their communities.
PA Care Kit: Support & tools for caregivers across Pennsylvania
Affordable housing helps seniors stay safe, connected, and independent.
Rural seniors face big challenges in getting reliable transportation.
From addiction to recovery, one woman’s story of hope and healing.
A crisis in care: low wages and high stakes for PA’s direct care workers and older adults.
A family's Alzheimer’s journey and PA’s efforts to build dementia-friendly communities.
Scams are evolving. Learn how to protect older adults from fraud, AI tricks, and heartbreak.