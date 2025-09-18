100 WVIA Way
Aging Together in Pennsylvania

Urban Transit Access for Pennsylvania Seniors

Season 1 Episode 18 | 3m 51s

Older adults face major transportation barriers in urban Pennsylvania. Mobility challenges, confusing transfers, and new tech make buses difficult to use. Free senior transit cards, shared-ride shuttles, and innovative programs like Rabbit Transit’s grocery cart lifts help seniors stay mobile and independent.

Aired: 09/17/25
Extras
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Aging Together in PA Town Hall: Building the Future
Leaders, experts & partners share how they work to build a future where we can thrive as we age.
Special:
Watch 5:12
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Aging in Place with Adaptive Technology
Adaptive tech helps seniors stay independent at home.
Episode: S1 E12 | 5:12
Watch 4:33
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Aging in Community - Combating Isolation & Supporting Seniors in PA
Keeping PA seniors connected, healthy, and thriving in their communities.
Episode: S1 E13 | 4:33
Watch 4:21
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Elder Justice: Protecting Seniors with Vigilance and Care
Protecting older adults from scams, neglect, and exploitation
Episode: S1 E14 | 4:21
Watch 5:50
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
The PA Care Kit: Essential Support for Caregivers in Pennsylvania
PA Care Kit: Support & tools for caregivers across Pennsylvania
Episode: S1 E16 | 5:50
Watch 4:25
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Transportation Barriers for Rural Seniors in Pennsylvania
Rural seniors face big challenges in getting reliable transportation.
Episode: S1 E17 | 4:25
Watch 4:27
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Affordable Housing Options for Seniors in Pennsylvania
Affordable housing helps seniors stay safe, connected, and independent.
Episode: S1 E15 | 4:27
Watch 5:57
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Finding Recovery: Aging, Addiction, and Hope
From addiction to recovery, one woman’s story of hope and healing.
Episode: S1 E11 | 5:57
Watch 0:30
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Town Hall: Building the Future - Preview
Join us Tuesday, September 23rd at 7pm
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:11
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Profile: Lionel
Meet Lionel, a 70-year old lifelong resident of our community.
Clip: 2:11
