Finding Recovery: Aging, Addiction, and Hope

Leaders, experts & partners share how they work to build a future where we can thrive as we age.
Join us Tuesday, September 23rd at 7pm
Meet Lionel, a 70-year old lifelong resident of our community.
Maria became a caregiver when her sister Rosa was diagnosed with Cancer.
Franny had a spinal cord injury in her 20s, but that hasn't stopped her from accomplishing her goals
Meet George, a 95-year old widower and father of 7.
Meet Annette, a retired teacher, mother of 3, and active in her community.
Gina's world has shifted, and her mother has begun showing signs of dementia.
Health & Wellness Programs
Pennsylvania Caregiver Support Program
Latest Episodes
A crisis in care: low wages and high stakes for PA’s direct care workers and older adults.
A family's Alzheimer’s journey and PA’s efforts to build dementia-friendly communities.
Scams are evolving. Learn how to protect older adults from fraud, AI tricks, and heartbreak.
A caregiver’s journey through love, loss, and the true cost of long-term care in Pennsylvania.
PA MEDI helps older adults navigate Medicare with free, unbiased, expert support.
Older adults and caregivers need access to trusted, up-to-date information
A grandmother finds support raising her granddaughter through kinship care.
Online romance scams are a growing concern for senior citizens in Pennsylvania
PA highlights a commitment to meeting the needs of older adults as they age.
Ageism shapes how we view aging, but it's time to change the narrative.