Aging Together in Pennsylvania

The PA Care Kit: Essential Support for Caregivers in Pennsylvania

Season 1 Episode 16 | 5m 50s

The PA Care Kit is a one-stop resource for caregivers, offering tailored guidance, peer support, and practical tools like budgeting, medication tracking, and care planning worksheets. It helps families feel supported, connected, and better prepared for the challenges of caregiving in Pennsylvania.

Aired: 09/17/25
Extras
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Aging Together in PA Town Hall: Building the Future
Leaders, experts & partners share how they work to build a future where we can thrive as we age.
Special:
Watch 4:25
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Transportation Barriers for Rural Seniors in Pennsylvania
Rural seniors face big challenges in getting reliable transportation.
Episode: S1 E17 | 4:25
Watch 4:27
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Affordable Housing Options for Seniors in Pennsylvania
Affordable housing helps seniors stay safe, connected, and independent.
Episode: S1 E15 | 4:27
Watch 3:51
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Urban Transit Access for Pennsylvania Seniors
Urban seniors face transit barriers—programs help them stay mobile & independent.
Episode: S1 E18 | 3:51
Watch 5:12
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Aging in Place with Adaptive Technology
Adaptive tech helps seniors stay independent at home.
Episode: S1 E12 | 5:12
Watch 4:33
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Aging in Community - Combating Isolation & Supporting Seniors in PA
Keeping PA seniors connected, healthy, and thriving in their communities.
Episode: S1 E13 | 4:33
Watch 4:21
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Elder Justice: Protecting Seniors with Vigilance and Care
Protecting older adults from scams, neglect, and exploitation
Episode: S1 E14 | 4:21
Watch 5:57
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Finding Recovery: Aging, Addiction, and Hope
From addiction to recovery, one woman’s story of hope and healing.
Episode: S1 E11 | 5:57
Watch 0:30
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Town Hall: Building the Future - Preview
Join us Tuesday, September 23rd at 7pm
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:11
Aging Together in Pennsylvania
Profile: Lionel
Meet Lionel, a 70-year old lifelong resident of our community.
Clip: 2:11
