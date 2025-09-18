100 WVIA Way
Aging Together in Pennsylvania

Aging in Community - Combating Isolation & Supporting Seniors in PA

Season 1 Episode 13 | 4m 33s

Pennsylvania’s Aging network combats senior isolation with 455+ centers offering programs, services, and resources to help older adults stay active, healthy, and connected. From kayaking to meal delivery, these efforts support aging in place and thriving in community.

Aired: 09/17/25
