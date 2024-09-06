100 WVIA Way
Alma's Way

Alma's Yes Day / Alma's Hypothe-saur

Season 2 Episode 16 | 23m 25s

Alma’s family say yes to everything. / Alma helps Junior and Emi test a hypothesis.

Aired: 09/22/24
Extras
Watch 45:40
Alma's Way
Alma Goes to Puerto Rico (ASL)
Alma and her family visit Puerto Rico.
Special: 45:40
Watch 3:15
Alma's Way
My Way: Breakdancing!
Jordan shows us how to breakdance, her way!
Episode: S50 E2 | 3:15
Watch 2:39
Alma's Way
Emi Wants to Keep Playing "Two Almas"
Alma is all done playing "The Two Almas" game, but Emi won't stop playing.
Clip: S2 E1 | 2:39
Watch 2:53
Alma's Way
Get Ready to Race!
Alma and friends build the "world's longest race" obstacle course!
Clip: S2 E1 | 2:53
Watch 2:02
Alma's Way
Fun with the Almas
Emi dresses up like Alma, and they perform tricks and a dance for Howard and Rafia.
Clip: S2 E1 | 2:02
Watch 3:03
Alma's Way
Ring Toss
Alma and Junior work together to earn toy tickets, and they get a Ring Toss game to share.
Clip: S2 E3 | 3:03
Watch 0:54
Alma's Way
Howard Brings the Beat
Howard finally has a drum to bring to the drum circle - himself.
Clip: S2 E3 | 0:54
Watch 2:27
Alma's Way
The Bronx Squirrels Are Back
Alma and André jam out in front of Alma's house as the Bronx Squirrels.
Clip: S2 E3 | 2:27
Watch 0:43
Alma's Way
Chores with Chacho
Alma and Junior do chores with Chacho to earn "toy tickets."
Clip: S2 E3 | 0:43
Watch 2:22
Alma's Way
Earning Toy Tickets
Alma asks Mami and Papi to give her chores so that she can earn toy tickets.
Clip: S2 E3 | 2:22
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Alma's Way | Sonia’s Way
  • Alma's Way | My Way!
  • Alma's Way Season 2
  • Alma's Way Season 1
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Museum Day Way/Bronxorama Diorama
Alma goes to the American Museum of Natural History. / Alma wants to make a Bronx diorama.
Episode: S2 E15 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Uncle Nestor’s Bumpy Ride/Grocery Goof
Alma teaches Uncle Nestor how to ride a bike./ Alma goes to the grocery store by herself.
Episode: S2 E9 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
A Gift for Granny/Soccer Friends
Alma makes a care package for Granny Isa./Beto and Rafia are nervous to play soccer.
Episode: S2 E4 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
World’s Greatest Playdate / What Alma Wants
Alma gets jealous of her friends’ playdate./Alma keeps changing her mind.
Episode: S2 E12 | 23:25
Watch 8:09
Alma's Way
Sonia’s Way: Mapping Memories
Places are tied to memories. Sonia Manzano and a local family visit their favorite places.
Episode: S51 E2 | 8:09
Watch 23:30
Alma's Way
Lost in the Bronx/New Neighbors (ASL)
Alma and Uncle Nestor get lost on the subway. / Alma meets her new neighbors.
Episode: S1 E36 | 23:30
Watch 23:30
Alma's Way
Howard Flies the Coop/Supper Surprise (ASL)
Alma helps Howard with his fear of pigeons. / Alma has dinner with André and his dad.
Episode: S1 E30 | 23:30
Watch 23:30
Alma's Way
All About Alma/Alma's Playdate (ASL)
Alma lands a starring role in a musical. / Alma and Harper have a playdate.
Episode: S1 E29 | 23:30
Watch 23:30
Alma's Way
Chacho Gets a Bath/Frankie's Four Feet (ASL)
A dirty Chacho runs away. / Alma learns about Frankie’s old sneakers.
Episode: S1 E28 | 23:30
Watch 23:30
Alma's Way
Alma's Best Friend/Steggie Gets Lost (ASL)
Alma has to choose a best friend. / Alma helps Junior find a lost toy.
Episode: S1 E27 | 23:30