Alma's Yes Day / Alma's Hypothe-saur

Extras
Alma and her family visit Puerto Rico.
Jordan shows us how to breakdance, her way!
Alma is all done playing "The Two Almas" game, but Emi won't stop playing.
Alma and friends build the "world's longest race" obstacle course!
Emi dresses up like Alma, and they perform tricks and a dance for Howard and Rafia.
Alma and Junior work together to earn toy tickets, and they get a Ring Toss game to share.
Howard finally has a drum to bring to the drum circle - himself.
Alma and André jam out in front of Alma's house as the Bronx Squirrels.
Alma and Junior do chores with Chacho to earn "toy tickets."
Alma asks Mami and Papi to give her chores so that she can earn toy tickets.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Alma's Way | Sonia’s Way
-
Alma's Way | My Way!
-
Alma's Way Season 2
-
Alma's Way Season 1
Alma goes to the American Museum of Natural History. / Alma wants to make a Bronx diorama.
Alma teaches Uncle Nestor how to ride a bike./ Alma goes to the grocery store by herself.
Alma makes a care package for Granny Isa./Beto and Rafia are nervous to play soccer.
Alma gets jealous of her friends’ playdate./Alma keeps changing her mind.
Places are tied to memories. Sonia Manzano and a local family visit their favorite places.
Alma and Uncle Nestor get lost on the subway. / Alma meets her new neighbors.
Alma helps Howard with his fear of pigeons. / Alma has dinner with André and his dad.
Alma lands a starring role in a musical. / Alma and Harper have a playdate.
A dirty Chacho runs away. / Alma learns about Frankie’s old sneakers.
Alma has to choose a best friend. / Alma helps Junior find a lost toy.