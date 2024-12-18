100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alma's Way

Snow Day in the Bronx

Season 1 Episode 35 | 12m 20s

When a snowstorm causes a power outage, Alma and her friends must change their movie plans.

Aired: 01/12/25
Extras
Watch 2:59
Alma's Way
Ouch, My Back!
When Abuelo hurts his back cheering on the Sweat Sox, Alma's family helps him rest.
Clip: S2 E23 | 2:59
Watch 2:55
Alma's Way
Is it Midnight Yet?
When Alma and Junior can't stay up for midnight, Alma realizes they can celebrate early.
Clip: S2 E23 | 2:55
Watch 2:43
Alma's Way
No Sleep 'Til New Year's Plan
Yvette gives Alma and Junior useful tips to stay awake until midnight for New Year's.
Clip: S2 E23 | 2:43
Watch 3:27
Alma's Way
Nurse Alma's Here to Help!
Eddie is feeling tired during a playdate, so Alma tries to help him feel better.
Clip: S2 E23 | 3:27
Watch 3:24
Alma's Way
Being Patient
Alma realizes she must be patient while Eddie rests, so she has fun on her own.
Clip: S2 E23 | 3:24
Watch 2:14
Alma's Way
Tío Mateo and Cousin Yvette visit the Bronx!
Tío Mateo and Cousin Yvette visit the Bronx to celebrate the New Year--Puerto Rico style!
Clip: S2 E23 | 2:14
Watch 45:40
Alma's Way
Alma Goes to Puerto Rico (ASL)
Alma and her family visit Puerto Rico.
Special: 45:40
Watch 3:15
Alma's Way
My Way: Breakdancing!
Jordan shows us how to breakdance, her way!
Episode: S50 E2 | 3:15
Watch 2:39
Alma's Way
Emi Wants to Keep Playing "Two Almas"
Alma is all done playing "The Two Almas" game, but Emi won't stop playing.
Clip: S2 E1 | 2:39
Watch 2:53
Alma's Way
Get Ready to Race!
Alma and friends build the "world's longest race" obstacle course!
Clip: S2 E1 | 2:53
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Alma's Way | Sonia’s Way
  • Alma's Way | My Way!
  • Alma's Way Season 2
  • Alma's Way Season 1
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
No Sleep 'Til New Year’s / Nurse Alma
Alma tries to stay awake until midnight. / Alma tries to help a sick Eddie get better.
Episode: S2 E23 | 23:25
Watch 3:15
Alma's Way
My Way: Store!
Muhammad and Filza give us a tour of their grandfather’s store, their way!
Episode: S50 E4 | 3:15
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
DO NOT AIR - Snow Day in the Bronx / Alma’s Nighttime Dance Party
Alma enjoys a snow day. / Alma gets dressed up for a fancy party.
Episode: S1 E35 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Museum Day Way/Bronxorama Diorama
Alma goes to the American Museum of Natural History. / Alma wants to make a Bronx diorama.
Episode: S2 E15 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Uncle Nestor’s Bumpy Ride/Grocery Goof
Alma teaches Uncle Nestor how to ride a bike./ Alma goes to the grocery store by herself.
Episode: S2 E9 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
Alma's Yes Day / Alma's Hypothe-saur
Alma’s family say yes to everything. / Alma helps Junior and Emi test a hypothesis.
Episode: S2 E16 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
World’s Greatest Playdate / What Alma Wants
Alma gets jealous of her friends’ playdate./Alma keeps changing her mind.
Episode: S2 E12 | 23:25
Watch 23:25
Alma's Way
A Gift for Granny/Soccer Friends
Alma makes a care package for Granny Isa./Beto and Rafia are nervous to play soccer.
Episode: S2 E4 | 23:25
Watch 2:45
Alma's Way
My Way: Dinosaurs!
Henry gives us a dinosaur tour at the American Museum of Natural History, his way!
Episode: S50 E3 | 2:45
Watch 8:09
Alma's Way
Sonia’s Way: Mapping Memories
Places are tied to memories. Sonia Manzano and a local family visit their favorite places.
Episode: S51 E2 | 8:09