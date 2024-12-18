Snow Day in the Bronx

Extras
When Abuelo hurts his back cheering on the Sweat Sox, Alma's family helps him rest.
When Alma and Junior can't stay up for midnight, Alma realizes they can celebrate early.
Yvette gives Alma and Junior useful tips to stay awake until midnight for New Year's.
Eddie is feeling tired during a playdate, so Alma tries to help him feel better.
Alma realizes she must be patient while Eddie rests, so she has fun on her own.
Tío Mateo and Cousin Yvette visit the Bronx to celebrate the New Year--Puerto Rico style!
Alma and her family visit Puerto Rico.
Jordan shows us how to breakdance, her way!
Alma is all done playing "The Two Almas" game, but Emi won't stop playing.
Alma and friends build the "world's longest race" obstacle course!
Alma tries to stay awake until midnight. / Alma tries to help a sick Eddie get better.
Muhammad and Filza give us a tour of their grandfather’s store, their way!
Alma enjoys a snow day. / Alma gets dressed up for a fancy party.
Alma goes to the American Museum of Natural History. / Alma wants to make a Bronx diorama.
Alma teaches Uncle Nestor how to ride a bike./ Alma goes to the grocery store by herself.
Alma’s family say yes to everything. / Alma helps Junior and Emi test a hypothesis.
Alma gets jealous of her friends’ playdate./Alma keeps changing her mind.
Alma makes a care package for Granny Isa./Beto and Rafia are nervous to play soccer.
Henry gives us a dinosaur tour at the American Museum of Natural History, his way!
Places are tied to memories. Sonia Manzano and a local family visit their favorite places.